After heartbreak in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, Djokovic simply would not be denied the one title that had eluded him for so long, winning 7-6 (3) and 7-6 (2) in front of an enthralled crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men’s singles final battle at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Top seed Djokovic delivered one of the finest performances of his career to deny Alcaraz and become only the fifth player to win all four singles Grand Slams and the Olympic title.

Novak Djokovic:



“This supersedes everything I imagined and hoped I could experience and feel. The fact I won the Bronze in the first Olympics & ever since failed to win a medal… this is probably the biggest sporting success I’ve had in my career.” 🥇



Gold medallist Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses his medal.

Neither player took a backward step in a ferocious contest in which the first set alone lasted one hour 33 minutes as they wrestled for control in a series of spellbinding games.

Djokovic roared to the sky and after shaking hands with Alcaraz he fell to his knees on the centre of the court before climbing into the crowd to be swamped by his family and team.