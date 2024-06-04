Stefanos Tsitsipas is a besige man at this year’s Roland Garros, scheduled to play three matches in two days.
The ninth seed in the singles draw was scheduled to play mixed doubles with his Spanish girlfriend Paula Badosa as well as in the men’s doubles with his brother, Petros, on Monday.
His biggest match, though, is today’s quarterfinal clash with third-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who has won all five previous meetings against Greek Tsitsipas.
Of facing Alcaraz, Tsitsipas says: “He [Alcaraz) said in the past that he likes playing against me, so I hope he gets to like it a little bit less the next time.”
Italian No.2 seed Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, faces Grigor Dimitrov in one of the other big quarterfinals today.