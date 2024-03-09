Over 30 000 cyclists will descend on the Mother City this weekend to take part in the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. The race, which was first staged in 1978, will see cyclists go through some of the city’s picturesque landscapes, starting on Table Mountain.

If you’re going to be driving on Saturday or Sunday, below are some of the road closures across the city. Road closures across Cape Town throughout Saturday and Sunday

SATURDAY, 9 MARCH 2024 Cape Town CBD Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street: Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 16h00

Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street: Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 12h00 Corporation Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 12h00 Parade Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 12h00

Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road: Saturday, 21h00 – Sunday, 16h00 Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp: Saturday, 19h00 – Sunday, 16h00 Green Point

Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway): Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00 Noordhoek, Hout Bay Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street: Saturday, 18h00 – Sunday, 18h00

SUNDAY, 10 MARCH 2024 Cape Town CBD Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road: 04h00 – 16h00

Buitenkant Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: 04h00 – 12h00 Sir Lowry Road between Canterbury Street & Christiaan Barnard Boulevard: 04h00 – 09h00 Hanover Street between Darling & Tennant Street: 04h00 – 09h00

Adderley Street (from Strand – Riebeek): 07h00 – 16h00 Riebeek Street (Westbound – between Adderley & Long Street): 07h00 – 16h00 Riebeek Street (Full Closure – between Long & Loop streets): 07h00 – 16h00

Riebeek Street (Eastbound – between Bree & Buitengracht Street): 07h00 – 16h00 Long Street – (closed at Riebeek Street): 07h00 – 16h00 Loop Street – (closed at Riebeek Street): 07h00 – 16h00

Somerset road – (one lane closure between Buitengracht & Ebenezer Street): 10h00 – 15h00 Darling Street between Adderley Street & Lower Plein Street: 04h00 – 12h00 Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street: 04h00 – 12h00

Woodstock, University Estate Philip Kgosana Drive (M3) – Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend Traffic will be diverted to Main Road: 05h30 – 12h30

CBD, Woodstock Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound: 05h30 – 12h30 Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg, (M3) ramp (Southbound): 05h30 – 12h30 M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital: 05h30 – 12h30 (Anzio Road – Southbound): 05h30 – 12h30

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road,Edinburgh Drive) Southbound – Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link: 06h00 – 13h30 Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

M3 Freeway (Blue Route) – Southbound, including all on ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road: 06h00 – 13h30 Tokai Steenberg Road (M42) – M3 off-ramp to Main Road: 06h15 – 12h30

Tokai, Lakeside Main Road (M4) – Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road: 06h15 – 12h30 False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough

Main Road (M4) – Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle: 05h45 – 12h50 Main Road (M4) – Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn: 05h45 – 12h30 Main Road (M4) – Glen Road to Simon’s Town: 05h50 – 12h30

Main Road (M4) – Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve: 06h00 – 14h00 Main Road (M4) – Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65): 06h15 – 14h00 Main Road (M4) – Perdekloof to Soetwater: 06h30 – 14h00

Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View Slangkop Road (M82) – Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65): 06h45 – 14h00 Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

M3 Freeway inbound (Blue Route) – Southbound & Northbound, including all on-ramps between Steenberg Road and Trovato Link: 10h00 – 15h00 Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt M3 inbound (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) – Including all on-ramps between Trovato Link up to Nelson Mandela Boulevard: 10h00 – 15h00

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange M3 inbound to Settlers Way (N2) – Groote Schuur Hospital on ramp from M3, (Anzio Road – Northbound): 10h00 – 15h00 Nelson Mandela Boulevard (after top of Hospital Bend)

Nelson Mandela Boulevard Inbound – Including on ramps and off ramps between top of hospital bend to CBD: 10h00 – 15h00 Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masiphumelele Kommetjie Road (M65) – Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension: 06h45 – 14h00

Noordhoek, Sun Valley Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) – Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek Main Road: 06h45 – 15h00 Noordhoek, Sun Valley

Noordhoek Main Road (M6) – Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive: 06h45 – 15h00 Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven Victoria Road (M6) – Northbound and Southbound, Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay: 07h00 – 17h30

Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton Victoria Road (M6) – Northbound and Southbound Between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive 07h00 – 17h30 Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound – Between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway: 04h00 – 17h45

Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay Victoria Road (M6) – North and Southbound – The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road: 07h30 – 18h00 Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay

Victoria Road (M6) – Northbound and Southbound, Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road, Sea Point: 07h30 – 17h45 Bantry Bay, Sea Point Queens Road (M6) – Victoria Road to Beach Road: 05h00 – 17h45

Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point Beach Road (M6) – City bound carriageway, Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road: 05h00 – 18h30 Beach Road (M6) – City bound carriageway, St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6): 05h00 – 18h30

Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road: 05h00 – 18h30 Green Point area Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle. (Controlled Access point): 07h30 – 19h30

Green Point area Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road – LOCAL ACCESS ONLY: Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00 Green Point area