It’s going to be a gerollery of note when defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and American Frances Tiafoe cross racquets in today’s third round at Wimbledon. Tiafoe, 26, has already caused a stir at the All England Lawn Club this week; firstly by wearing a black knee guard – you’re supposed to wear all white at the tournament – and secondly by saying he’s been “losing to clowns” so far this year.

Carlos Alcaraz, you CAN'T do that 😱#Wimbledon | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/DYUN6cwBjR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024 After beating Matteo Arnaldi in the first round, Tiafoe was asked about mental health and told UbiTennis: “It’s brutal. Highs and lows. Think about where I’m at: Literally this week last year I was 10 in the world and now I’m barely seeded here, losing to clowns, I mean…” His quote didn’t go down well with all involved in the game. But he grabbed the attention of fans and will next look to bury the defending champ.