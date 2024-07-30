Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles but is chasing an elusive Olympic gold, left nothing to chance, stretching the 38-year-old Nadal with harde groundstrokes and perfect drop shots, making him look his age as he raced to a 6-1 and 4-0 lead.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set to beat 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 at the Paris Olympics yesterday and move into the third round.

Nadal, who had dominated clay courts like no other player, clawed his way back to level 4-4, much to the delight of the home crowd who were ready for a mouth-watering epic encounter between two of the greatest players to have graced the sport on their record-extending 60th encounter.

DOMINATED: Serb Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Despite his second set comeback, Nadal could do nothing to stop the 37-year-old Djokovic from sealing the win with an ace.

The victory sees Djokovic lead the head to head with Nadal 31-29 and could mark the final time they meet on such a grand stage.