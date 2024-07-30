Serbia’s Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set to beat 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 at the Paris Olympics yesterday and move into the third round.
Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles but is chasing an elusive Olympic gold, left nothing to chance, stretching the 38-year-old Nadal with harde groundstrokes and perfect drop shots, making him look his age as he raced to a 6-1 and 4-0 lead.
Nadal, who had dominated clay courts like no other player, clawed his way back to level 4-4, much to the delight of the home crowd who were ready for a mouth-watering epic encounter between two of the greatest players to have graced the sport on their record-extending 60th encounter.
Despite his second set comeback, Nadal could do nothing to stop the 37-year-old Djokovic from sealing the win with an ace.
The victory sees Djokovic lead the head to head with Nadal 31-29 and could mark the final time they meet on such a grand stage.