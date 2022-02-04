Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater says the yellow card given to captain Tim Swiel changed the match in their 35-20 Currie Cup defeat to the Sharks at Kings Park on Wednesday.

Leading 13-10 in the last minute of the first half, Swiel attempted a tackle on Sharks centre Marius Louw.

With the initial hit on the ball at chest-height, both players moved up in the tackle and upon review the officials sin-binned Swiel for a high tackle.

Province lost any sort of rhythm they had after that and capitulated in the second half, with Swiel returning at 25-13.

Paarwater says: “We were in the game until half-time. The game really changed when Tim Swiel got that yellow card…”

He adds of the card: “If there’s consistency then it’s fine. If I look at the yellow card - the hit on Sergeal [Petersen] was a bit harder than Swiel’s hit - you can’t control that, it’s the ref’s call…”

