South Africa’s Proteas turned on the style in Perth on Sunday to beat India by five wickets in their T20 World Cup clash. The victory lifted South Africa to the top of Group 2’s standings, giving them one foot in the door of the tournament’s semifinals, with matches against Pakistan and Netherlands to come.

Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram and David Miller starred in the Proteas' five-wicket win against India in Perth. https://t.co/RPyV80zny9 — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 30, 2022 Sunday’s victory would have come as a big confidence boost for coach Mark Boucher’s team. Asked to bowl first, SA’s speedsters blew India away, with Lungi Ngidi leading from the front to take 4/29. Ngidi was largely responsible for having India five down for just 49, before Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 runs off 40 balls to guide his team to a lowly 133/9 in their 20 overs. Yadav ultimately lost his wicket to Wayne Parnell, who ended with 3/15.

SA were never expected to struggle to get the runs, but they weren’t prepared for India’s seamers, who moved the ball through the air with groot gevaar. And when Quinton de Kock (1) was caught at second slip with Arshdeep Singh trapping Rilee Rossouw leg before for a duck in the same over, SA were deep in it at 3/2. Temba Bavuma then tried a scoop shot off Mohammad Shami and was caught behind for 10. At 24/3, it looked like another batting collapse would spoil the day for SA.