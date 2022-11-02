Cape Town City must dig deep on Wednesday night to fight for a place in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages. That’s the message from midfielder Thabo Nodada ahead of the 6pm playoff first-leg showdown against USM Alger at Cape Town Stadium.

🎫 https://t.co/XPHku412aF pic.twitter.com/nFHbxd82TF — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 1, 2022 City have sukkeled to cope with the demands of playing on the domestic front and on the continent, playing 17 games in all. With the extra load and swak results, the Citizens find themselves in 12th on PSL log and were eliminated from the second round of the Caf Champions League. And while Nodada admits that it’s all been draining on the span, they have to lift themselves tonight and in the away leg in seven days’ time before they can put their feet up during the World Cup break.

He says: “The games have come quick with the participation in Africa. “It’s draining to give your all and not getting the results you want. “You have to pick yourself up and you go again, and then come up short. That’s draining.”

Meanwhile, coach Eric Tinkler has called on his manne to make the most of homeground advantage against a team who are flying high in second in their league to give them a fighting chance in Algeria next week. LAST PUSH: Coach Eric Tinkler He adds: “USM is a tough team, well organised with talented players. “And again we need to believe in ourselves.