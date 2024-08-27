The McKenzie boys have done it again, this time bagging gold at the Western Province Wrestling Championships held in Durbanville over the weekend. Connor, 14, and Carter, 12, from the Parow Wrestling Club, smiled from ear to ear after winning gold at the Western Province Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

The sons of Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie came first in the U15 and U13 freestyle wrestling category and now head to the national leg of the tournament. Carter, who celebrated his 12th birthday on Sunday, says it was like an early birthday gift to him. Talented: Carter McKenzie (12), right, dominates on the mat. Picture: screen grab “It feels great knowing that you are one of the best in the province, that your hard work and dedication paid off,” he says.

“I feel stronger, taller and fitter because of the practice and I feel confident, proud and happy because of the achievement.” He jokes: “It’s not WWE wrestling, it’s professional wrestling… one thing it has in common is that it takes a lot of support from those around you to succeed.” Carter thanked his family and his teacher for helping him to maintain his good grades and also his school, Panorama Primary, for backing him.

Carter also the made Western Province under-12 rugby team a few weeks ago, where he plays as a prop. Mckenzie boys He says the achievements taught him to not give up. “And respect, respect is the main key, you need to respect everyone and show it wherever you are.”

Connor, who has been wrestling for the past nine years, is just as proud of his achievement. This is the second year the boys have made it to the national round of the sports. “Wrestling is not just for fighting. It trains you to be focused, disciplined and to have confidence in yourself, so I would motivate anyone to do it. Besides, having an extra-curricular activity is always a good thing,” he added.

Angus says he is exceptionally proud of his children. “I think that they are absolutely hungry for success and for them to know that with that hunger for success comes respect, makes me even more proud. “I see how they respect adults, peers, and their biggest priority - academics.”

The boys mom Kelly thanked everyone for their support. “This sport takes a lot of time and sacrifice from everyone concerned, even ouma and oupa do pick-ups and drop-offs. “It also takes a lot from the food bill, because the one weighs 110 and the other 75kg,” she jokes.