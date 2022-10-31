Both Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu have been included in the Springbok squad for their tour to Europe. A total of 35 of South Africa’s best rugby players will pull together today in Dublin, where they’ll face Ireland in the first of four Tests on their European tour on Saturday.

Stormers Libbok, 25, and Mngomezulu, 20, are the only uncapped players in the squad. TIME IS NOW: Sacha Mngomezulu Coach Jacques Nienaber says of their selection: “Manie and Sacha have shown what they are capable of at United Rugby Championship and Junior Springbok level, while [lock] Jason [Jenkins, who returns to the team after playing one Test in 2018] has been in fine form for Leinster, and we are thrilled to see them being called up to what is a largely settled squad.” Following Saturday’s Test, the squad will be trimmed to 28, with seven of the Bok squad members joining the SA ‘A’ team, who leaves for Ireland at the end of the week.

The SA ‘A’ squad named comprises 19 players, but with the additions will have 26 as they prepare for their first clash against Munster next Thursday. Among those in the ‘A’ squad is exciting Stormers wing-cum-centre Suleiman Hartzenberg, who’s just 19 years old. SPRINGBOK SQUAD

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Jason Jenkins, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse

Centres: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel Outside backs: Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.