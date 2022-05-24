Heung-Min Son realised a boyhood dream when he lifted the Premier League Golden Boot on Sunday.
The Tottenham ace bagged a brace in Spurs’ 5-0 final-day win at Norwich to finish on 23 goals for the season.
Holding his gong, the Korean says: “It’s incredible to have this award. I can’t believe it. It’s really heavy, I wasn’t expecting that.
“I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it’s my in hands. I can’t believe it.”
He was joined at the top of the goalscoring charts by Liverpool’s Mo Salah, who also finished with 13 assists to win the Playmaker of the Season award.
The Golden Gloves award for best goalkeeper was shared by Manchester City’s Ederson and his Liverpool counterpart Alisson Becker, after both Brazilians ended with 20 clean sheets.
On Saturday, Man City duo Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden were named Player and Young Player of the Year respectively.
