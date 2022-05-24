The Tottenham ace bagged a brace in Spurs’ 5-0 final-day win at Norwich to finish on 23 goals for the season.

Heung-Min Son realised a boyhood dream when he lifted the Premier League Golden Boot on Sunday.

Holding his gong, the Korean says: “It’s incredible to have this award. I can’t believe it. It’s really heavy, I wasn’t expecting that.

A special season for #Sonny



“I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it’s my in hands. I can’t believe it.”

He was joined at the top of the goalscoring charts by Liverpool’s Mo Salah, who also finished with 13 assists to win the Playmaker of the Season award.