MANCHESTER City coach Pep Guardiola says newcomer Omar Marmoush’s hattrick on Saturday did not surprise him after the dazzling season the 26-year-old striker had been having in the Bundesliga. While all the pre-game talk had been about City’s Erling Haaland and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, two of the league’s most scintillating goalscorers, Marmoush stole the show, bagging the first hattrick of his career in City’s 4-0 Premier League thrashing of the Newcastle United.

James McAtee added a late strike for Pep Guardiola’s span who climbed to fourth place in the standings on 44 points with their biggest league victory at the Etihad Stadium this season, while Newcastle slipped to seventh on 41. HAPPY CHAPPY: Pep Guardiola And Guardiola says of the striker signed last month from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59 million [R1.4 billion]: “We knew it. “So in Germany, in Frankfurt, he makes a good number. Against Orient [City’s 2-1 FA Cup win last Saturday], had three clear chances, could not score. So we knew sooner or later, the dynamic in the group was good and the performance was good, he could show what he is.

“Hopefully he can handle the compliments.” Even more impressive was the fact that the Egyptian bagged his hattrick in 13 first-half minutes, making his mark in England after scoring 15 Bundesliga goals already this season, to sit second behind Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in the German scoring chart. Asked how Marmoush so seamlessly hit the ground running at City, Guardiola said: “When you play good, everyone adapts quickly.”