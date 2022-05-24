Jantjies missed last week’s win over Scarlets that saw the Stormers win the South Africa Shield and also end second on the overall log to secure a home quarterfinal.

The Stormers should have Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies fit and ready to go for next week’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium.

They did so minus Jantjies and backup scrumhalf Paul de Wet, with new signing Stefan Ungerer and Godlen Masimla stepping up to do the job in Wales.

It's so good to be home where the ♥️ is. Thanks to all of you for your incredible support this season. We just want to make Cape Town smile. See you at DHL Stadium for the quarterfinal.#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/xIllK9cv96 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 23, 2022

Of players returning from injury in time for the playoffs, coach John Dobson says: “I’m not sure if Herschel’s back, but Adre Smith, Junior Pokomela [will be back]. Paul de Wet won’t be back and we’ll also see where Dan du Plessis is [in terms of his recovery].

“We should have a pretty healthy group other than Paul de Wet and possibly Dan [du Plessis] to choose from.”