Herschel Jantjies will return to the Stormers’ starting XV for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium. Jantjies missed the Stormers’ 26-21 win over Scarlets in their final round-robin clash with a hand injury.

But coach John Dobson, who will name his side for the clash tomorrow, says: "Herschel Jantjies is 100 percent fine, he will be starting on Saturday.



🎫 Get your tickets here https://t.co/tLwC9jcErD#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/XdeL2ua0jH — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 2, 2022 “He is in a really good space.” Further boosted by Jantjies’s return, the Stormers, who finished the round-robin phase in second place, are favourites for the clash against the seventh-placed Scots.

But Dobson is wary of that tag, remembering that the two teams played to a 20-20 draw when they met in Scotland last year. With both teams having changed significantly since then, Dobson says when asked about the favourites tag: “I don’t like it. “Nobody could work out the log at the end of the round-robin phase before it finished, it was too complex. The favourites thing is objective.