Herschel Jantjies will return to the Stormers’ starting XV for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium.
Jantjies missed the Stormers’ 26-21 win over Scarlets in their final round-robin clash with a hand injury.
But coach John Dobson, who will name his side for the clash tomorrow, says: “Herschel Jantjies is 100 percent fine, he will be starting on Saturday.
📆 Counting down to Saturday at DHL Stadium. Gates open at 17h00 and our @Vodacom #URC quarterfinal kicks off at 19h00.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 2, 2022
“He is in a really good space.”
Further boosted by Jantjies’s return, the Stormers, who finished the round-robin phase in second place, are favourites for the clash against the seventh-placed Scots.
But Dobson is wary of that tag, remembering that the two teams played to a 20-20 draw when they met in Scotland last year.
With both teams having changed significantly since then, Dobson says when asked about the favourites tag: “I don’t like it.
“Nobody could work out the log at the end of the round-robin phase before it finished, it was too complex. The favourites thing is objective.
“I am very proud that we lost the least amount of games in the competition. I want to finish the job with the team.”