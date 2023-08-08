Centre Henry Slade was dropped from England’s squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, heading the list of high-profile omissions as coach Steve Borthwick named his 33-man selection for the tournament on Monday.
Slade, 30, featured for England at the last two tournaments and has been a regular since making his debut in 2015, but was dropped by former coach Eddie Jones late last year.
He has not done enough to convince Borthwick that his versatility, which has also seen him play flyhalf, fullback and wing, is enough of an asset.
No.8 Alex Dombrandt, flanker Tom Pearson, hooker Jamie Blamire, centre Guy Porter and wing Joe Cokanasiga also miss out.
The quintet all started the dismal 20-9 loss to Wales on Saturday and look to have paid the price.
England will meet Argentina in their opening Pool D fixture on September 9.