Netball star Precious Mokgwetsi is ready to rep her province at the Western Cape Coastal Action Netball but needs a little help getting to Gauteng. The 15-year-old will be participating in the annual Junior League Inter-Provincial Tournament to be held at the Meyersdal Action Sports Arena in Gauteng from 29 March to 4 April 2024.

The tournament is entirely self-funded and players have to pay for alles themselves. The Grade 10 learner from Melkbosstrand Private School started playing netball in Grade 1 when a teacher encouraged her to join the team. She is also part of the Melkbosstrand Netball Club. Action: Precious is passionate about netball. Picture: supplied “As a team we have decided to play Action Netball and our coach came across an opportunity for me to play Western Cape Coastal Action Indoor. I went for trials and was informed after a couple of weeks that I made the team.”

Action netball is a non-school sport and largely managed and supported by private individuals and companies. The aim is to provide a platform for players to participate and develop in various aspects of the sport. “I started playing netball very young, when my Grade 1 teacher asked me to play. I told her that it didn’t really seem like something that I wanted to do. She convinced me to come to one practice, I enjoyed it and continued. It has become a part of my life and I get to do something I love.” Precious has so far raised just over R11 000 through fundraisers and by selling cookies. She still needs about R3500 for the trip.

If anyone would like to assist, contact 0797660198. The banking details are as follows. Standard Bank Code: 051001 Account number: 10124891150