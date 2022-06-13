South Africa made it 2-0 in their five-match T20I series against India in Cuttack Sunday night, beating their hosts by four wickets. But like last Thursday’s seven wicket-win, last night’s victory was by no means an easy one, as the Proteas made heavy weather of chasing down India 148/6 in their 20 overs.

At 29/3 in the sixth over and struggling to bat on a difficult wicket, Heinrich Klaasen answered the call to be a hero for his country. In for the injured Quinton de Kock, Klaasen made batting on the wicket look easy, as he scored 81 off 46 balls. WELL DONE: Kagiso Rabada While he was the hero on the day, captain Temba Bavuma also did his bit with the bat, scoring 35 runs off 30 balls, before being clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bavuma’s opening partner Reeza Hendricks (4), Dwaine Pretorius (4) and Rassie van der Dussen (1) all failed to contribute - all three falling to the pace of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/13). When Bavuma was out with SA on 93/4, there was still a job to do. Klaasen and the in-form David Miller (20* off 15 balls) then took SA to 144 before Klassen was caught at long-on.