Teen wing Suleiman Hartzenberg scored two tries for the Stormers as they beat Edinburgh 34-18 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Stretching their unbeaten run in the tournament to 13 games, the defending champions had to work hard to pull this one out of the bag against the Scots.

Another bonus point after the hooter for a full house from our first two home games. #STOvEDI #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/uBDsJhPZ56 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 1, 2022 Struggling in the first 30 minutes, with the visitors enjoying 73 percent of the possession and 80 percent of the territory, it was South African-born Scotland props Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel that gave the hosts hell in the scrums. So much so that soon after Schoeman scored from close quarters to make it 10-0 in the 29th minute, Stormers coach John Dobson introduced Brok Harris off the bench for Ali Vermaak. That did the trick, as the Stormers scrum settled as Harris put in a superb performance to win the Man of the Match award.

His team got their first points of the match thanks to a Deon Fourie try from a rolling maul shortly before the break (10-7). Hooker Joseph Dweba then scored on debut from another rolling maul three minutes after the break, with a Libbok penalty making it 17-10. The Stormers then had Evan Roos sent to the cooler - the second Capetonian to go to the naughty corner after Libbok was sin-binned for a deliberate knockdown in the 21st minute - after an off-the-ball scuffle.

Still, the Stormers showed hard and after Libbok added another penalty, Hartzenberg intercepted a ball from within his own half and sprinted home to make it 27-10. Four minutes from time, Sazi Sandhi got a silly red card for a high tackle, before Dave Cherry dotted down for the Scots. Hartzenberg, though, had the last laugh when Libbok put him away for his second try to earn the hosts a bonus-point win.