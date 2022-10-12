Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is dreaming of the day when he gets a phone call from Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to tell him he’s made the national team. Judging by his form over the last year and a bit, coupled by the issues at flyhalf in the Springbok camp, he’d better keep that phone fully charged – the call could come through sooner rather than later.

With regular pivot Handre Pollard battling with a knee injury, and the future of Elton Jantjies still uncertain after his off-field troubles, the national-team selectors are certainly looking to widen their pool. And Libbok, 25, is one of the frontrunners for a possible call-up on the Springboks’ end-of-year tour. But while he is dreaming of that call-up, the pivot says the best he can do is to focus on the Stormers and do his best for the Streeptruie.

ASSESSING: Bok coach Jacques Nienaber He says when asked about his Bok dream: “My focus now is on the Stormers, I just want to try and control what I can control and give my all for the Stormers. Everything else will look after itself. “It’s always my dream and is still my dream to play for the Boks. “If the chance comes now, I will be grateful for it. But my focus is here now and trying to give my best for the team.”

Libbok, who has worked hard on his touchfinders in the off-season, says he knows he needs an all-round game at the highest level. The Humansdorper explains: “I enjoy the way we play at the Stormers. It allows me to be myself and to show off my skill set. “Obviously if I want to play at a higher level, I will have to make sure that I do the basics well – kicking, passing, game management etc.”