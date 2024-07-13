Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard shone with the boot, but it was not enough as South Africa lost to Ireland 25-24 through a last-gasp drop goal in the second Test at Kings Park, in Durban, on Saturday. Despite not being able to score a try in a gruelling encounter against a much-improved Ireland outfit, Pollard produced a masterclass performance from the kicking tee to score all of South Africa’s points - only to see Ireland steal the win with the last kick of the game.

With Ireland down by two points with time up on the clock, Ciaran Frawley slotted his second drop goal in the last 10 minutes from way out to seal a historic victory for his side. It meant the Test series between the two top rugby nations in the world ended 1-1. A DROP KICK AT THE DEATH WINS IT FOR IRELAND! 🤯



Final score: 24-25 for the visitors

Pollard pulls it back Earlier, Pollard pulled three points back with a penalty, as the hosts were first to score in the second stanza as he made it 16-9 in the 45th minute. Ireland were reduced to 14 men in the 48th minute when eighthman and skipper Caelan Doris was yellow-carded for foul play. Pollard added the three points from the resultant penalty to pull within four of the Irish (16-12).

It was a one-point game with just under half an hour remaining, as Pollard slotted his fifth penalty of the day (16-15). South Africa hit the lead for the first time in the match in the 57th minute, as Pollard nudged over yet another penalty to claim an 18-16 advantage. Ireland responded quickly as they scored their first points of the second half, as reland flyhalf Jack Crowley nailed an easy penalty to regain a 19-16 lead for his team.

The lead changed hands once more, as Pollard converted his seventh penalty just on the hour mark before adding his eighth to make it 24-19 to South Africa. After just being held up over the Springbok line, South Africa took the drop out but saw Ireland’s Frawley gather the ball and with acres of space from long range he slotted a perfectly-struck drop goal to close down the deficit to two with 10 minutes left (24-22). And it would indeed be Frawley who would go on to have the final say in a pulsating clash.

Chasing down lost causes! 😤



Grant Williams with an exceptional kick and chase down

In the first half, two penalties and a conversion from Cowley saw the visitors claim a 16-6 half-time lead. Scrumhalf Conor Murray scored the only try of the first 40 after a stunning move from the Irish.

Pollard scored all six points for the home side in the first half with two penalties. Ireland dominated the early proceedings, and could have been further ahead at the break had they not spurned a chance to score their second try just before the interval. In contrast to the first Test at Loftus Versfeld last week, Ireland were far superior in the first half. The Springboks also looked lethargic and lacking in creativity with the ball, when they did have possession. The only part of the game that the Springboks were superior was in the scrums.