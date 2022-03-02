West Ham boss David Moyes is dreaming of a first FA Cup triumph, but he will have to beat Southampton at the third time of asking this season to do so.

Ahead of tonight’s fifth-round trip to St Mary’s, his high-flying Hammers have played to goalless draw and lost 3-2 at home to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s resurgent Saints.

Having only reached a Wembley final once - a 2006 defeat to Liverpool - Moyes is hoping to take the Hammers all the way.

He says: “We have to try and get ourselves in a position where we've got more of a chance of reaching semifinals and finals and hopefully winning them as well.

But he warns: “We have had interesting games over the years against them and at the moment Southampton came out on top in the last league game so we know it is going to be a difficult game.”

