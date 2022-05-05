Stunned at the London Stadium last week, with Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada strikes sandwiching a Michail Antonio goal, the Hammers are playing catchup in Germany tonight.

West Ham head to Deutsche Bank Park tonight hoping to cash in some goals as they look to overturn a 2-1 Europa League semifinal deficit against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Defender Vladimir Coufal knows they have to hit the field with a bang, but also warns his teammates that they have to be careful.

He explains: “We know they [Eintracht Frankfurt] are a big team. It will be a special game in Frankfurt because with their fans, it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere there.

“We need to be ready for everything. We need to be careful of their counter-attacks and set-pieces. They have big quality in their crosses, so it will be a similar game to the one at London Stadium, but we know we need to win by more than one goal.”