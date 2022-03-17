West Ham midfield powerhouse Tomas Soucek and his Czech teammates are out to Czech-mate Sevilla in tonight’s 10pm Europa League.

Soucek and his homeboys Vladimir Coufal and Alex Kral helped Slavia Prague to a 6-5 aggregate win over the Spanish side in round of 16 in the 2018/19 season.

And he wants to repeat the trick for the Hammers tonight at the same stage, with the London host trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

He says: “I’m really looking forward to the game. I know I want to beat Sevilla.

“We managed to beat them three years ago in extra time in the same round, when I was with Slavia Prague, and I hope it happens again because it is a huge opportunity.

“But we need to score and I hope… we show our quality and make the most of the opportunity.”

Tonight’s other Europa League fixtures

7.45pm: Red Star (0) v Rangers (3), Galatasaray (0) v Barcelona (0), Leverkusen (2) v Atalanta (3) Monaco (0) v Braga (2)

10pm: Eintracht Frankfurt (2) v Real Betis (1), Lyon (1) v Porto (0)

