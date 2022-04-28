West Ham are hoping that their gees can carry them through to a third European final when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in their 9pm Europa League semifinal first leg tonight.

Having won the old Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965, losing the 1976 final and then lifting the defunct 1999 Intertoto Cup, boss David Moyes says it’s great for the club to be back on this stage.

He says: “It’s great for West Ham – seeing the football, the teams. It’s been a monumental period for us to get the semifinal. I’m hoping we can keep it going.”

Despite Craig Dawson being their only available senior centreback, he is not feeling the pressure as they fight for the right to face either Rangers or Marseilles in the final.

He adds: “Of course, we’re all buzzing because we’re in a great position in Europe... his is going to be a really difficult game.”

