West Ham ace Manuel Lanzini is ready for some Argie-bargy when he takes on some of his Argentinian compatriots at Sevilla in tonight’s 10pm Europa League last-16 clash.

Lanzini could face off with former River Plate teammates Erik Lamela, Lucas Ocampos and fullback Gonzalo Montiel as well as Marcos Acuna and Papu Gomez.

And while he is looking forward to seeing his ou tjommies, he only has eyes on the prize in the two-legged clash against the six-time tournament winners.

Lanzini says: “There are a lot of Argentinian players at Sevilla. I’ve played with all of them, and it’s going to be good to see them again.

“Montiel, Gomez, Acuna… I played with Lamela, Montiel and Ocampos at River Plate, and the other boys I played with in the national team.”

He adds: “It’s a big, big game for us. It’s against Sevilla and they are the most regular winners of the Europa League.

“We need to first go there, play a very good game, and then after we’ll be thinking about playing at home.”

[email protected]