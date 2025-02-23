THE Premier League title race is over-skedovers for Arsenal, according to ex-Gunner Paul Merson. This after the Gunners’ kanse of catching Liverpool at the top of the standings were dealt a hammer blow when they lost 1-0 to West Ham on Saturday. Asked if the title race is now over, with Liverpool enjoying an eleven-point gap after 27 rounds after they beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, Merson says: “One million percent. One million percent. There’s no way Arsenal can catch Liverpool. They’ve got no forwards.”

‘THERE’S NO WAY’: Paul Merson Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also blasted his manne for failing to hit the standards demanded of Premier League title winners. This after Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the game when he headed in just before half-time for his 50th Premier League goal. Arsenal’s indiscipline also cost them when Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off with 18 minutes remaining - the fifth red card shown to Arteta’s men this season.

And Arteta says on the title race: “It’s not in our hands. “I am really, really annoyed with the things that are in our hands - which is the performance and the result - and we didn't do that as well as we possibly could. “I am very disappointed, and obviously very angry as well. Even though we had 20 shots, I never felt that we were at the standard and the level that we needed.