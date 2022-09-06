Lewis Hamilton apologised for an expletive-laden radio outburst at his Mercedes team as his hopes of a first win of the Formula One season disappeared in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix. The Briton led until a late safety car period left him defending on slower tyres than his rivals, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen roaring past at the restart to take a home victory.

Hamilton ended up fourth, with teammate George Russell second. But as the drivers past him, Hamilton exploded on the team radio: “That was the biggest f*** up. I can’t believe you guys f****ng screwed me. I can’t tell you how p!ssed I am.” He then apologised later, saying: “I was just on the edge of breaking point with emotions and my apologies to the team because I don’t even remember what I said, I just lost it for a second.