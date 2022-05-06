Michael Jordan, David Beckham and The Rock are among the celebrities expected to flock to Formula One’s first Miami Grand Prix on Sunday at 9.30pm, as the sport’s popularity in the USA surges. After a series of failed attempts to break into the American market in the 1980s, the country looked a lost cause for the world’s most popular motor racing series, with fans preferring the domestic IndyCar and Nascar series.

Yet many in F1, including former world champion Lewis Hamilton, believe times have changed. Pictured with NFL legend Tom Brady above, he says: “Growing up knowing how amazing the sport is and seeing that there was still quite a disconnect between the US and the rest of the world in terms of the passion for this sport, it’s really amazing to see that we’ve cracked it and there’s a growing love in the States.” Movie Star Duane ‘The Rock’ Johnson The Miami race, which rapidly sold-out, is the fifth round of the season and, along with the long-established race in Austin, Texas, it is one of two in the US this year.