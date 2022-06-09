Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani is looking to run Ulster dronk in their United Rugby Championship semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Known as a looseforward that can run like a backline player, especially when taking up the ball out wide on the wing, Dayimani has shown some superb touches with ball in hand throughout the season.
The 24-year-old credits the players and coaching staff around him for allowing him the freedom to play the way he wants to.
He explains: “A lot has changed for me moving back to Cape Town [from Joburg last year].
“There are a few players who used to help me with my rugby when I came here. Guys like Warrick Gelant, Manie Libbok and Leolin Zas – those guys back me out wide. They let me take charge, I have a coaching staff that backs me – they let me do my thing… if it’s a mistake, we fix it.
“I play with freedom. I am the type of player that doesn’t want to be boxed in, I play what I see and the coaches let me do that.”