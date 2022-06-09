Known as a looseforward that can run like a backline player, especially when taking up the ball out wide on the wing, Dayimani has shown some superb touches with ball in hand throughout the season.

Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani is looking to run Ulster dronk in their United Rugby Championship semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old credits the players and coaching staff around him for allowing him the freedom to play the way he wants to.

He explains: “A lot has changed for me moving back to Cape Town [from Joburg last year].

Letting the ball do the talking at DHL Stadium. Join us here on Saturday for our @Vodacom #URC semifinal.



— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 8, 2022

“There are a few players who used to help me with my rugby when I came here. Guys like Warrick Gelant, Manie Libbok and Leolin Zas – those guys back me out wide. They let me take charge, I have a coaching staff that backs me – they let me do my thing… if it’s a mistake, we fix it.