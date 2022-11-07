Erling Haaland came off the bench to snatch 10-man Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Fulham at the laastes on Saturday and go to the top of the Premier League overnight.
Julian Alvarez, starting in place of the returning Norwegian, smashed a Ilkay Gundogan pass into the roof of the net to give City a 17th-minute lead.
But dinge went skeef for the champions when Joao Cancelo was shown a straight red for knocking over Harry Wilson in the penalty area and Andreas Pereira punished them from the spot.
Coach Pep Guardiola turned to his hotshot just after the hour, and getting caught offside for his 74th-minute header, Haaland fired in from 12 yards after Kevin de Bruyne won an injury-time penalty.