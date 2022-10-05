The Norwegian striker has been on a frenzy in front of the pale, topping the goalscoring charts the Premier League and in Europe, totalling an incredible 17 goals in 10 games – 14 of them coming in eight Prem games.

Goalvraat Erling Haaland has warned tonight’s Champions League Group G opponents Copenhagen he is honger for more ahead of their 9pm date at Etihad Stadium.

Looking to blast leaders City to nine points from three games in Europe, Haaland says: “Of course, a striker measures himself by goals but when I go into a game, I don’t think ‘now I want to score a goal’. No, I cannot do this.

“It is not only me, but also all my teammates. Everybody I am playing with, they make it happen.

“Without them, I would never be able to do this, so praise to them. It is fantastic to play here and I am looking forward to more.”