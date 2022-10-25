Erling Haaland returns to ex-club Borussia Dortmund tonight at 9pm looking to seal top spot in Champions League Group G for new club Manchester City.
The Norwegian has been on fire since joining the Premier League champions in a £51m deal in the off-season, scoring 22 goals in 14 appearances.
With five goals in the tournament to date, coach Pep Guardiola cheekily thanked Dortmund for making Haaland the goalvraat he is.
The Catalan says: “Dortmund and the period there helped him because of the manager he had, the mates he had.
“Hopefully in a few years. he will be a better player thanks to the mates he plays with here.”
Meanwhile, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic called on his side to fight to stay second, with seven points, in the group.
After beating Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this week, he says: “We have to continue in exactly this vein now – and not praise too much. We don’t want to settle for one win; we want to start a run now.”
In other Group G action, third-placed Sevilla and bottom club Copenhagen look set for a shootout for a Europa League place, with both teams on two points with one game to play after this.