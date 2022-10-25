Erling Haaland returns to ex-club Borussia Dortmund tonight at 9pm looking to seal top spot in Champions League Group G for new club Manchester City. The Norwegian has been on fire since joining the Premier League champions in a £51m deal in the off-season, scoring 22 goals in 14 appearances.

With five goals in the tournament to date, coach Pep Guardiola cheekily thanked Dortmund for making Haaland the goalvraat he is. The Catalan says: “Dortmund and the period there helped him because of the manager he had, the mates he had. “Hopefully in a few years. he will be a better player thanks to the mates he plays with here.”