Arsenal will not let their vlag sak as they target the Europa League. Coach Mikel Arteta and his squad were devastated after missing out on Champions League qualification at the end of last season.

They have since climbed to the top of the Premier League after six games and they won’t let Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester United drag them down. And Arteta believe his Gunners will bounce straight back in their 9pm Group A opener against FC Zurich in St Gallen on Thursday. 📰 The latest team news

Asked if the humbling at Old Trafford will dent their confidence, he says: "It won't happen. That won't happen because the performance is there."