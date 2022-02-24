Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has challenged his players to keep their eyes on the target when they host top-four Premier League rivals Wolves at 9.45pm tonight.

The Gunners are four points off fourth place after 26 games - three games in hand on incumbent Manchester United -, while Bruno Lage’s visitors are two points further back having played a game more than the Londoners.

Ahead of the crucial showdown, Arteta says: “They [the players] know what every game means for us. They know where we are. It’s a race that will go right to the end.”

In recent head-to-heads between the team, both Arsenal and Wolves have two wins apiece and the Spanish coach is backing 21-year-old Emile Smith Rowe to continue banging in goals - no midfielder has scored more than the Gunner’s nine.

The boss says of the youngster’s form: “The numbers should be looking something like this and that’s not a coincidence.

“He’s working every day because he knows he has the capacity to do this.”

Meanwhile, Wolves are chasing hard under Lage, winning four of their last five league games.

Forward Pedro Neto returned to action after 10 months out with a knee injury and has been been impressed with the form of the team.

But he adds: “I was not surprised – the coach brought a lot of ideas and if we do what he wants, we have the players to do well.

“We have to put those ideas and quality on matches, so I was not surprised at how well the team was doing.”

[email protected]