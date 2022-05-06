Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he won’t stop his players from watching their top-four Premier League rivals as long that the Gunners keep winning.
The fourth-placed Gunners, on 63 points, continue their race for Champions League qualification when they host relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday, a day after third-placed Chelsea, on 66 points, host Wolves and fifth-placed Tottenham, on 61, go to Liverpool.
Should their rivals verloor, Arsenal will be hoping for three points to move level on points with the Blues and build a five-point buffer on Spurs, who they face next Thursday in a crucial north London derby.
And Arteta says: “I think I would be wasting my time because you know the players, the staff, everybody is with their phones and they all know.
“And the next week I don’t think that’s going to change still until the last day of the season where we will probably be connected so.”