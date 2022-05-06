The fourth-placed Gunners, on 63 points, continue their race for Champions League qualification when they host relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday, a day after third-placed Chelsea, on 66 points, host Wolves and fifth-placed Tottenham, on 61, go to Liverpool.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he won’t stop his players from watching their top-four Premier League rivals as long that the Gunners keep winning.

Should their rivals verloor, Arsenal will be hoping for three points to move level on points with the Blues and build a five-point buffer on Spurs, who they face next Thursday in a crucial north London derby.

And Arteta says: “I think I would be wasting my time because you know the players, the staff, everybody is with their phones and they all know.

“And the next week I don’t think that’s going to change still until the last day of the season where we will probably be connected so.”