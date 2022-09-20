With six wins from their first seven league matches this season, the Gunners regained top spot from Manchester City on Sunday after beating Brentford 3-0.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says they are not going to surrender their top spot in the Premier League easily.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens overtook the Gunners when they beat Wolves 3-0 on Saturday, but back in front - albeit by one point - Arteta says: “You can ask me every day. Today we are top of the league, I am so happy.

“Yesterday I was annoyed because we lost it and we used that today as we want to get back there and show that we want to be there and that’s what we’re going to do.”

With the Fifa break in session, Arteta is already thinking about their north London derby clash against third-placed Tottenham, who trail by just two points.