Arsenal made a Premier League title statement after beating Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night. Virgil van Dijk reflected on today's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal. 🗣 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2022 Gabriel Martinelli fired the Gunners into the lead after just 58 seconds, finishing across Alisson after running onto Martin Odegaard’s clever inside pass to score after a Bukayo Saka break.

But after a cracker of a start, the hosts were too open at the back themselves as Liverpool threatened. And the Reds got their reward in the 34th when Darwin Nunez forced in from close range after Gabriel Magalhaes failed to deal with a ball over the top. After a penalty shout for a Gabriel Magalhaes handball was waved away, the Gunners took the lead on the stroke of half time through Saka.

In the fifth minute of injury time, Martinelli broke down the right and rolled one across the box for Saka to tap in. Following the break, the Gunners looked to build on their lead, but Odegaard fired straight at Alisson from the edge of the area after being teed up by Martinelli With the hosts failing to put the Reds away, substitute Roberto Firmino landed a sucker punch to equalise in the 52nd minute against the run of play from a Diogo Jota pass.