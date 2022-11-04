Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out to upset the Arsenal dressing room once again when Chelsea host his former club at Stamford Bridge this weekend. The Gunners have been flying since the Gabon striker was forced out of the club in January, climbing to the top of the Premier League ahead of the 2pm kick on Sunday.

Having fallen out of favour with coach Mikel Arteta after a number on “disciplinary breaches”, the former skipper was seen on video taking shots at the coach. Arsenal manager : Mikel Arteta In the leaked footage, he said: “Big characters and big players… he [Arteta] can’t deal with it. He needs some young players who don’t say anything.” Arteta was min gespin, klapping back: “People are free to discuss what they want.”

With Auba out, Arteta says the vibe in his dressing room is much better, saying: “I’ve never been in a better dressing room. “More enjoyable, more hard-working, better relationship with the staff to players and it’s an absolute pleasure as a coach to be part of this group.” With Chelsea looking to crack the top four - currently in sixth place after six wins from 12, Aubameyang would like nothing more than to show Arteta what he is missing.

Boosted by their 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, Chelsea confirmed top spot in their group and a place in the tournament’s last 16. After scoring against Zagreb, Aubameyang’s teammate Raheem Sterling is expecting a tough derby clash. Looking to close a 10-point gap to the Gunners, Sterling says: “Everyone in the public can see that they have had a great start to the season, they are playing beautiful stuff.

“They are a possession-dominant team, and so are we ourselves. I think it will be a good match.” CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 Group Winners: Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Porto, Benfica and Real Madrid.