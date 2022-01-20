Liverpool are looking for new attacking weapons in tonight’s 9.45pm League Cup semifinal second leg at Arsenal after skieting blanks last week.

The Reds failed to beat the 10 men of the Gunners after Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half of the first leg at Anfield, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

With top goalscorers Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at Afcon, Takumi Minamino missed the best chance of the match.

And Reds No.2 Pep Ljinders says his manne will have to find new ways to score if they are to reach their first League Cup final since 2016 and have a shot at a record ninth title against finalists Chelsea at Wembley in the February 27 decider.

URGENCY: Liverpool No.2 Pepijn Lijnders

He says: “We go to Arsenal and it's clear we need to win, that's good.

“In 90 minutes or 120 or penalties, we need to win this game. We want to create memories and special games, so it's good we can speak about finals in January.

“We know we need goals and attacks from everywhere. I said before they [Mane and Salah] they were but we don't just have one weapon.

“How we evolve as a team is important.”

With Liverpool winning 3-0 at Brentford last weekend, Arsenal know that the Reds have an edge…

OUT: Ex-Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is injured

