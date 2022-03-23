Bafana Bafana leftback Lyle Lakay believes African competition has raised the level of the national team.

The Cape-born Mamelodi Sundowns star has been doing his ding in continental competition since his move from Cape Town City in 2018.

And he is keen to show that coach Hugo Broos’ span is a force to be reckoned with ahead of friendlies against Guinea and France in Europe this Friday and next Tuesday.

Lakay helped his Downs team become the first team to qualify for the Caf Champions League quarterfinals by winning Group A at the weekend.

YSTER: Lakay toughened by Africa

And the 30-year-old reckons the experience of beating former Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane’s holders Al-Ahly home and away in the competition is the kind of knowhow that should give South Africa confidence ahead of their next clashes.

He says: “It was a big achievement. If you look at their team, there are about seven or eight players in the national team who played recently in the Afcon final.

“Now we have that experience of playing on the continent into the national team.”

Lakay is joined by five Downs teammates and Champions League rivals AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa in the squad and Orlando Pirates’ Confederation Cup quarterfinalist Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele.

INJURY: Guinea captain Naby Keita

And he expects the rest of the squad to lift their game against Guinea in Lille, despite the news that captain and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Lakay adds: “It’s people that we watch on the European stage and Champions League, but for me personally it’s a good test.

“People will tell you their level is higher than yours, but at the end of the day, you want to compete against the best.”

