Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has warned the groenes in his bowling attack about the deceptive green pitches in New Zealand.

Of Langeveldt’s seam options in the Land of the Long White Cloud, only Kagiso Rabada has played in a Test series Down Under ahead of Thursday’s first of two five-day clashes.

And the likes of rookies Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen are set to face the ICC World Test Championship title holders on the their own turf in Christchurch, coach Langes has a paar tips for them.

He says of the grasgroen Kiwi pitches: “It can be misleading. “That’s how New Zealand wickets are.

“It looks green, and probably with the new ball, it does swing and seam a bit, but then it gets easier once the ball gets old.

“We spoke long and hard about it when we got here. The discussion was about getting used to the overcast conditions too. When the sun is out, it is a bit easier. The ball doesn’t swing and nip.

“We need to make them play with the new ball. It is all about being adaptable.”

ADAPTABLE: In-form Proteas rookie Marco Jansen

Langes is backing 21-year-old Jansen to get the nod after a brilliant debut series against India last month.

The former Proteas ace says of Jansen: “He is looking good. He is bowling that fuller length, hitting the stumps.

“He is actually very mature in a cricketing sense. He’s very knowledgeable and he adapts quickly. He is a good listener and asks good questions.”

