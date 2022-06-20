Griquas ended the Bulls’ grip on the Currie Cup after a stirring second half display paved the way for a 30-19 victory over the Bulls in their semifinal at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday evening.

The two sides went into the halftime break separated by just four points with the score 7-3 in favour of the defending champions after prop Lizo Gqoboka scored the only try of the half when he forced his way over following a successful lineout, with Juan Mostert adding the extras.