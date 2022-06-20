Griquas ended the Bulls’ grip on the Currie Cup after a stirring second half display paved the way for a 30-19 victory over the Bulls in their semifinal at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday evening.
The two sides went into the halftime break separated by just four points with the score 7-3 in favour of the defending champions after prop Lizo Gqoboka scored the only try of the half when he forced his way over following a successful lineout, with Juan Mostert adding the extras.
In turn, George Whitehead, who came on as an injury replacement midway through the first half, slotted a penalty conversion for Griquas.
Right from the restart, the visitors from Kimberley shifted to a higher gear which netted three tries and two penalty goals, which were enough to hand them their first final appearance in more than five decades.
Whitehead, who has captained Griquas often in the past, led from the front and made a personal contribution of 18 points through one try, two conversions and three penalty goals.
Bulls – Tries: Lizo Gqoboka, Bernard van der Linde and Juan Mostert; Conversions: Mostert (2).
Griquas – Tries: Hanru Sirgel, George Whitehead and Penalty Try; Conversions: Whitehead (2); Penalties: Whitehead (3).