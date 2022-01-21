While Mo Salah is strutting his stuff at Afcon, 17-year-old Kade Gordon is looking to become the new Salah at Anfield.

Gordon made his Premier League debut in last week’s 3-0 win over Brentford, in the same week in which he became Liverpool’s second-youngest goal-scorer in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.

With Crystal Palace lying in wait on Sunday at 4pm, Gordon hopes he gets another crack in the big league as the second-placed Reds look to make it 10 wins in a row against Patrick Vieira’s 11th-placed Palace.

He says of emulating Salah: “It’s helped me a lot seeing him, especially because Mo plays in my position so seeing what he does. He is the best player in the world right now, so watching him and the extras he does really helps. It pushes me to try to get onto his level.

“The different types of positions he picks up, he scores from anywhere, he doesn’t just stay out wide, he drifts inside and things like that.

“He does a lot of work in the gym and he helps me with that as well.

“I definitely couldn’t have a better role model, Mo does everything right.”

