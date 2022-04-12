Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he only invited Johan Goosen to the Springboks’ training camp in Durban to get to know the bra.

Goosen, 29, is on the road to recovery after tearing a knee ligament last year and hasn’t played for the Bulls this season.

Yet Nienaber invited the player, who last donned the Green and Gold in 2016.

Of him joining the bosberaad which ends today, Nienaber says: “I’ve never worked with Johan Goosen and I’d like to align and chat with him and get to know the guy. You know, pick up on his character.

“I would also like to find out where he is in his career. Does he still want to play at a World Cup?”

Handre Pollard is the Boks’ current pivot, with Elton Jantjies being his deputy.

