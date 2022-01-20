Algeria rightback Youcef Atal says they will leave alles out on the pitch as the Afcon holders look for a victory over Ivory Coast to stay in the tournament tonight at 6pm.

The Desert Foxes arrived in Cameroon on a 35-match unbeaten run - two short of Italy’s world record.

But a goalless draw with Sierra Leone followed by a 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea leaves them bottom of Group E with just one point and no goals scored.

With attacking players like Said Benrahma, Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez at their disposal, coach Djamel Belmadi will be desperate for them to show their quality against group leaders the Elephants.

And Atal insists they will not give up, saying: “We have been working together for a while, we’ve been winning, playing good games.

“We will continue to work and we will give everything in the next game and [hopefully] we will qualify.”

The winner of Sierra Leone v Equatorial Guinea in the other group game will qualify for the knockout stage.

In Group F, struggling big dogs Mali and Tunisia need victories to guarantee places in the last 16, when they face Mauritania and Gambia respectively (at 9pm).

