Star fullback Ange Capuozzo defended Italy’s Six Nations record amid criticism and the threat of another wooden spoon.
The Azzurri face France in Lille on Sunday (at 5pm) after two opening defeats, heightening questions about their automatic place in the competition.
Capuozzo, known for his attacking skills, highlighted the tournament’s historical nature and urged critics to consider the struggles of other nations like France and Scotland in the past.
Italy’s statistics reveal a swak record, with just 13 wins in 120 Tests, the worst among Six Nations nations.
But Capuozzo tells AFP: “The Six Nations has always been a closed league so it’s not meant to be up and down.
“It’s a very, very old competition and I would ask critics to take a look at the archives to see the low periods that certain nations have experienced.
“Yes, Italy have been in the Six Nations for just over 20 years [but] I think that from where Italy started, it’s been a long, hard road to get to where we are today.”
Voice Sports Team