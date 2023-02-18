Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger's Turkish agent said. "Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete's body was found. "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match. The body of former Newcastle United footballer Christian Atsu has been found under the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkey, his agent has confirmed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ONCcqQ53VS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 18, 2023 There was much confusion after the earthquake as to Atsu’s whereabouts after the quake with initial reports saying he was stuck debris and days later it was reported that that he was pulled out alive. The Ghanian FA also confirmed that “he was been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment" after the 7.8-magnitude quake”.

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan was among the many players past and present who were praying for the safe return of Atsu. Meanwhile, FIFA allocated $1 million to its FIFA Foundation to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, soccer's world governing body said on Friday. Reuters