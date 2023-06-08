Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee says hy is hoeka ‘n allrounder and will go all out to prove that again when South Africa A face Sri Lanka in their final limited-overs series clash on Thursday.
With the series locked at 1-1 heading into Thursday’s final match at 6.30am, Coetzee is out to prove that his top-scoring 77 off 89 balls in the second match coming in at No.9 was no fluke.
He tells IOL: “I batted in the top order my entire school career. It was only when I started playing SA U19 that I moved down the order.
SA 'A' SQUAD UPDATE 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 8, 2023
Bowler Lutho Sipamla has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day series against Sri Lanka due to a back injury.
Kwena Maphaka has been called up to strengthen the squad 🏏#SLAvSAA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jChekP1RTq
“I have always enjoyed my batting. It really is something I like doing. Maybe at the start of my career, I did not work on it as I should have.
“But lately I have been spending a lot more time on it. I really want to be an allrounder.”
After Thursday’s 50-over decider, the two teams do battle in two four-day matches, starting on Sunday.