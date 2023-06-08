With the series locked at 1-1 heading into Thursday’s final match at 6.30am, Coetzee is out to prove that his top-scoring 77 off 89 balls in the second match coming in at No.9 was no fluke.

Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee says hy is hoeka ‘n allrounder and will go all out to prove that again when South Africa A face Sri Lanka in their final limited-overs series clash on Thursday.

He tells IOL: “I batted in the top order my entire school career. It was only when I started playing SA U19 that I moved down the order.

SA 'A' SQUAD UPDATE 🚨



Bowler Lutho Sipamla has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day series against Sri Lanka due to a back injury.



Kwena Maphaka has been called up to strengthen the squad 🏏#SLAvSAA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jChekP1RTq — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 8, 2023

“I have always enjoyed my batting. It really is something I like doing. Maybe at the start of my career, I did not work on it as I should have.

“But lately I have been spending a lot more time on it. I really want to be an allrounder.”