South Africa’s latest bowling sensation Marco Jansen is a self-proclaimed introvert off the field, but he morphs into a mean machine when pulling on the Proteas jersey.

Evidence of this was visible in South Africa’s recent 2-1 Test series win over India.

Embodying the Protea “fire”, the 21-year-old left-arm quick finished the series with 19 wickets and can lay claim to being the find of the five-dayers alongside batsman Keegan Petersen.

His feud with India’s Jasprit Bumrah was one of the big drawcards of the series, as the youngster stood his man against one of the top bowlers in world cricket.

SEEING DOUBLE: Duan Jansen

Cheeky, some might think.

And then you listen to Jansen speak off the field and he strikes you as a God-fearing, humble “introvert” - the complete opposite of his on-field persona.

It’s therefore no surprise that Jansen is one half of a tweeling - his brother Duan is also a left-arm fast bowler for North West - making him the ultimate Gemini man.

Of his personality switch on the field, Jansen says: “Off the field I look like a quiet guy - I am a bit of an introvert. But when I’m on the field, that’s the one place where I want to express myself - especially playing the sport that I love. It’s the sport I always wanted to be involved in, from my childhood days. All those emotions just show the passion and love I have for the game. If there is one place where I can show my passion and emotions, it’s on the field.”

Jansen says he was pleasantly surprised when receiving his maiden ODI call-up for the upcoming three-match series against India in the Mother City.

The first match will be played at Boland Park tomorrow.

Jansen says of being part of the ODI group: “I’m very glad and honoured to be in the squad.

“I just want to learn as much as possible...

“If I get an opportunity, I have to use it and grab it with both hands.”

