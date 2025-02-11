A FEW short months ago, Pakistan came to South Africa and klapped the Proteas 3-0 in an ODI series. Heinrich Klaasen and his South African brasse have not forgotten that December 2024 pak and will look to exact some form of revenge when they face Pakistan in THEIR backyard on Wednesday at 11am.

The two teams meet in the third of four matches of the tri-series involving New Zealand, with the winner of the Karachi National Stadium clash facing the Kiwis in the final of the competition. While the triangular series serves as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy which starts next week, SA will be out to KO the hosts in the mini tournament. Klaasen says: “Obviously it will be great to win, they played good cricket over the last couple of months. They’ve been on the road for a very long time, so we need to play good cricket with the bigger picture in mind - the ICC Champions Trophy in play in the next week. It’s a good exercise for us - if we can knock them out and play in the final that will put a smile on my face.”

SA lost to New Zealand in the second match of the tournament, with the hosts also going down to the Kiwis in the tournament-opener. MAN IN CHARGE: Temba Bavuma Of playing a young team, led by Temba Bavuma, and going down, Klaasen adds: “A lot of our guys got an opportunity [in the first match] and did well. They did well for a very young team. “[Today] is a big game for the series. We played Pakistan not too long ago and wer’re looking forward to that.